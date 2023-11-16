QNB Group Announces Successful Refinancing Of $2Bn Unsecured Syndicated Term Loan Facility

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced the successful refinancing of its $2bn unsecured syndicated term loan facility.

Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, QNB's Group CEO commented:“This refinancing attracted the interest of global and regional banks and helped us further broaden our investor base. The issuance was substantially oversubscribed at competitive all-in pricing, which despite challenging global markets demonstrates our standing as a high quality issuer. We see this transaction as confirmation of our successful strategy of becoming a leading bank in MEASEA and establishing meaningful relationships.”

The $2bn facility, with a maturity of three years was well supported by both regional and international banks with substantial oversubscription. The syndication was led by Bank of America Europe Designated Activity Company, Barclays Bank PLC, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Standard Chartered Bank and SMBC Bank International plc (the Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers). HSBC was mandated as Scheduling Co-ordinator, SMBC as the Documentation Co-ordinator, while Mizuho was mandated as the Syndication Co-ordinator and Facility Agent.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.