Mowasalat Celebrates Employee Empowerment, Announces Successful Conclusion Of Joint Committee Elections

Doha, Qatar: The Mowasalat (Karwa) Joint Committee, consisting of elected representatives from diverse transport departments and the administrative team, celebrated the successful conclusion of its elections.

In a significant move towards fostering inclusivity and amplifying employee voices, 10 members were appointed from the pool of self-nominated drivers and support staff across all relevant departments.

The elections, conducted entirely electronically, demonstrate Mowasalat (Karwa)'s commitment to embracing digital solutions throughout the organization, streamlining processes, and ensuring a 100% transparent and efficient voting system.

In cooperation with the Qatar Ministry of Labor, the ILO and the ITF, the Joint Committee has been instrumental in shaping the workplace culture and driving continuous improvements for all blue-collar employees of the company.

The committee's achievements throughout the past two years underscore the company's dedication to include employees' ideas and feedback into the decision making process on all levels.

“The Joint Committee Election is a testament to our commitment to a workplace where every voice holds weight. It's a reflection of our unwavering dedication to continuous improvement and stands as a top priority for our company's leadership. Ultimately, we aim to make Mowasalat the go-to choose in Qatar's job market,” said Chief Administrative Officer Ahmed Al Muftah.

So far, the collaborative efforts of the Joint Committee have yielded remarkable achievements:

Dedicated Welfare Team: The establishment of a dedicated welfare team ensures that feedback is promptly addressed, demonstrating a commitment to responsiveness and employee well-being.

“CONNECT” Portal on Microsoft Teams: The introduction of the“CONNECT” portal on Microsoft Teams provides a centralized platform for seamless communication and collaboration among core employees, enhancing the internal communication network.

Continuous Improvement to Living Conditions and Facilities: Substantial enhancements to staff living conditions and accommodation facilities contribute to a more comfortable and productive work

environment.

Work-Life Balance Initiatives: Recognizing the importance of work-life balance, Mowasalat has organised a variety of entertainment and sports activities over the past two years. These initiatives provide staff with ample opportunities for relaxation and building personal connections outside of their regular duties.

As Mowasalat (Karwa) continues to lead Qatar's transportation industry, the company aspires to redefine the standard for excellence in employee relations and engagement.

The Joint Committee remains a cornerstone in this journey, working hand in hand with the exceptional team that drives Mowasalat's success.