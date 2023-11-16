QIIB Hosts Career Day For Students From HBKU's CIS

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB hosted a career day for students from the Master of Science in Islamic Finance program at the College of Islamic Studies (CIS) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU). This came as part of the bank's corporate social responsibility and commitment to supporting education and cooperating with reputable higher education institutions.

Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei, CEO of Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB), was keen to meet with the students and with Dr. Mustafa Disli, Associate Professor of Economics and Finance, CIS, Program Coordinator, who supervises the students. He welcomed them and emphasized that the bank attaches exceptional importance to contributing to supporting education and academic activities, especially those that connect universities to the labor market, which provides real added value to various economic sectors.

QIIB's CEO praised the prominent role of the CIS and HBKU in general. He stated,“Hamad Bin Khalifa University offers advanced academic initiatives and programs that adhere to international standards. This is evidenced by the excellent reputation it has garnered in various academic and educational institutions, both locally and internationally.”

Al Shaibei provided, during his welcome meeting, a historical overview of Islamic banking, explaining the circumstances that led to its emergence and its development up to the present time. He also highlighted that the Islamic banking industry is currently experiencing significant growth in numerous countries, with Qatar taking the lead. He stated that the Qatari Islamic sector has consistently strengthened its position, ultimately reaching a leading level both regionally and globally.

During the meeting, the CEO, accompanied by Jamal Abdullah Al Jamal, Deputy CEO, and Ali Hamad Al Mesaifri, Chief of Human Resources & Administration, emphasized:“Islamic banking has open horizons for innovation and creativity. It is dynamic, keeping pace with global banking developments, as well as the technological and digital revolution, which provides us with exceptional flexibility that we are keen to capitalize on to the maximum.”

He pointed out,“Our meeting with students from the Master of Science in Islamic Finance program at a prestigious Qatari university has a special significance. It indicates that we are moving in the right direction when it comes to developing our educational, academic and professional tools. Synergy among the different parties involved in progress is of great importance to us, and we are delighted to support it and be part of it.”

As Al Shaibei wished the students success in their academic and professional lives at the end of the meeting, he affirmed:“QIIB will continue to support education and its various initiatives, including joint events and activities, career days, and training programs. It will also spare no effort to enhance and develop the Islamic finance experience through effective and prompt collaboration with various academic and educational institutions.”

Several interactive discussion sessions were held between the students and senior management officers at QIIB. They were attended by Omar Abdulaziz Al Meer, Chief of Corporate Sector, Mohammed Khair Barhoumeh, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Hossam Khattab, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mohammad Jamil Ahmad Hamad, Chief Risk Officer (CRO), and Khaled Abdul Rahman Al Shaibi, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO).

At the end of the career day, Dr. Mustafa Disli, expressed thanks and appreciation to QIIB for hosting the career day, stating that it was a day filled with practical benefits that truly enriched the Master of Science in Islamic Finance program and the students' experiences.