Qatar, South Africa Trade Exchange Surged By 32.5% To QR1.664Bn In 2022

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The relations between the State of Qatari and the Republic of South African have seen a remarkable growth at the political and economic levels in recent years, becoming more diversified in the commercial field with volume of trade exchange jumping by 32.5 percent last year.

The visit of President of the Republic of South Africa H E Cyril Ramaphosa to Doha is an extension of the distinguished historical relations between the two countries, and will contribute to promoting the cooperation and common interests for the benefit of both countries at the bilateral level as well as at the level of the African continent and the Arab region.

On the economic level, Qatar and South Africa are keen on removing all obstacles facing joint and mutual investments, and offering many facilities to attract investors. Both countries are keen on the importance of developing relations between Qatari businessmen and their counterparts in South Africa for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Data from the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) showed a strong increase in the pace of trade exchange between the State of Qatar and the Republic of South Africa in recent years. The volume of trade exchange increased from QR786m in 2020 to QR1 in 2021. It jumped to QR1 last year, an increase of 32.5 percent. These numbers and statistical data reflect the growth of trade exchange volume between the two countries at an accelerated pace in recent years.

In a special statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the PSA affirmed that the trade exchange rate between Qatar and South Africa in the period from January to September 2023 amounted to about QR845m.

PSA data for the same period indicate that total exports of goods of local origin and re-exports recorded steady growth, increasing from QR431m in 2020 to QR868m in 2021 at a double rate. In 2022, they reached the level of QR898m, while it amounted to QR425 during the first nine months of 2023.

The State of Qatar exports various commodity groups to South Africa, most notably are petroleum oils, oils obtained from non-raw mineral materials, mineral or chemical nitrogen fertilizers, ethylene polymers in their primary forms, raw aluminum, and other types.

PSA data show that Qatars imports from South Africa jumped from QR75 in 2020 to QR481 in 2021. The imports include a variety of goods.

In the same context, data and figures show that the merchandise trade balance of the State of Qatar in its trade relations with the Republic of South Africa achieved a significant surplus, as it rose from about QR76m in 2020 to QR481m in 2021. The surplus reached about QR132m in 2022.

Economist Dr. Abdullah Al Khater said that the State of Qatar enjoys strong relations with the Republic of South Africa, and both countries can achieve a strategic economic integration because Qatar is distinguished by the production of energy and fertilizers, while South Africa is distinguished by its agricultural products. This clearly indicates that the two countries need each others and can build strategic economic relations based on common interests.

Al Khater added that the turmoil in the world, especially after the Russian-Ukrainian war, affirmed the importance of ensuring energy sources as a strategic dimension. South Africa can rely on Qatar as a reliable partner in energy supplies, while Qatar can rely on South Africa to secure sources of food and supply chains, as part of its policies aimed at diversifying trade partnerships.

Economist Dr. Khalid Al Kuwari told QNA that the State of Qatar share commonalities with the Republic of South Africa, and there is political and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries in settling disputes at the regional level.