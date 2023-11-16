Consumer Price Index Rises By 1.08% In October 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October 2023 reached 108.09 points, showing an increase of 1.08% when compared to CPI of September 2023. Compared to CPI of October 2022 (Y-o-Y basis), an increase of 2.52% has been recorded in the general index (CPI) of this month.
According to a statement issued by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) Wednesday, the monthly increase on CPI of September 2023 was attributed to a rise in six groups: Recreation and Culture by 10.27%; Restaurants and Hotels by 2.83%; Food and Beverages by 0.25%; Communication by 0.18%; Miscellaneous Goods and Services by 0.16%; in addition to a slight increase in Health by 0.08%.
A decrease has been recorded in Furniture and Household Equipment by 2.08%, followed by Clothing and Footwear by 0.84%, Transport by 0.67%, Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel by 0.59%. Tobacco, and Education remained flat at the last months price level.
A comparison of the CPI of October 2023 with the CPI of October 2022 (Annual Change), an increase has been recorded in the general index (CPI) by 2.52%. This Y-o-Y price increase was primary due to the prices rising in six groups namely: Communication by 14.50%, Recreation and Culture by 11.18%, Education by 6.72%, Food and Beverages by 3.86%, Transport by 1.22%, Miscellaneous Goods and Services by 1.21%.
A decrease has been shown in price levels in Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel by 2.41%, Restaurants and Hotels by 2.35%, Clothing and Footwear by 1.35%, Furniture and Household Equipment by 0.22%, and slight decrease in Health by 0.06%. No changes recorded on Tobacco.
The CPI of October 2023 excluding Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel group stands at 111.50 point, recorded an increase by 1.48% when compared to the index of September 2023. Compared with its counterpart in 2022, the CPI of October index increased by 3.73%.
