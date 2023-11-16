Visit Of South African President To Qatar Opens New Horizons For Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani praised the distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of South Africa in various areas, especially economic, trade and investment, based on the two countries' keenness on promoting ties and opening new horizons for cooperation, which reflects positively on trade and investment exchange, cooperation and partnership between business sectors in both countries.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Chairman of Qatar Chamber noted a great momentum in the economic and trade relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of South Africa over the past few years, with volume of trade exchange exceeding QR1 in 2022, compared to QR713m in 2019, a growth by 133% in three years; considering South Africa an important trading partner for the State of Qatar.

He pointed to the Qatari private sector's interest in the African continent, in particular South Africa which is among the most developed economies in Africa and one of the most important destinations attracting investment in light of an abundance of promising investment opportunities that attract business owners and investors.

QC Chairman added that Qatar Chamber encourages Qatari business owners to explore the promising investment opportunities in South Africa, especially in infrastructure, energy, tourism, hospitality, agriculture and food security.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani underlined that Qatar Chamber supports and encourages cooperation between business sectors in both countries, and works to facilitate the establishment of partnerships and alliances between Qatari and South African companies, in order to boost the bilateral trade and economic cooperation.