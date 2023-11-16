28Th Meeting Of GSO Technical Committee For Oil And Gas Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The two-day 28th meeting of the GSO Technical Committee for Oil and Gas, organised by the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology in cooperation with the GCC Standardization Organization, kicked off on Tuesday.

The meeting, in which representatives of the national standardization bodies in the GCC countries in addition to oil and gas companies participate, aims to enhance cooperation to reach specifications that meet the needs of the oil and gas sector in the GCC countries in light of the rapid technological development of this sector, which requires follow-up and interaction with organizations and relevant international bodies, most notably the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The GSO's agenda includes discussing challenges and difficulties facing oil and gas companies in the field of specifications and proposing appropriate solutions for this, reviewing the committee's plan for 2024 and the proposed timetable for its implementation, presenting the reports of the work teams and subcommittees affiliated with the committee, and presenting the report of the committee's general-secretariat for the period following its 27th meeting.

The meeting will also review the minutes of the previous meeting and will follow up on the most important recommendations and the executive position of the committee's plan for 2023. In addition, the meeting will make a presentation on the Standardization Organization for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GSO), another presentation on the Gulf Downstream Association (GDA), and a report on the activities of the international working group ISO TC67 / WG11/, and a report of the gulf technical sub-committee for petroleum products.