Qatar Stock Exchange General Index Rises By 1.62 Percent

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index rose at the end of yesterday's trading, by 162.25 points, or 1.62 percent, to reach the level of 10,178.90 points.

During today's session, 251,434,603 shares were traded, with a value of QR656,785,570, as a result of implementing 22,171 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 33 companies rose during the session, while the prices of 11 other companies fell, and three companies maintained their previous closing

prices.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization amounted to QR596,008,970,482, compared to QR586,230,895,927 in the previous session.