Coach Queiroz Eyes Winning Start In Joint Qualifiers As Qatar Take On Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar head coach Carlos Queiroz is targeting a victory over Afghanistan today to kick start Al Annabi's journey in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Joint Qualification on a winning note.

The reigning Asian champions wrapped up their preparations yesterday, hoping for a strong show in their opening Group A qualifying game set to take place at the Khalifa International Stadium.

After Queiroz named a 26-player squad that includes several youngsters, Qatar set up a weeklong training camp at the Aspire Academy to prepare for the match against Afghanistan.

The veteran Portuguese tactician, who aims to guide Qatar through to World Cup qualifiers for the first time in history, was content with team's preparations as Al Annabi start as favourites in their group.

“I am happy with the commitment and discipline players are showing. We are motivated to give a good performance,” Queiroz told a pre-match press conference yesterday.

“Our aim is to win three points and start the qualifying journey with a victory.”



Qatar coach Carlos Queiroz

The former Real Madrid coach, however, warned his team of complacency against the visitors, who advanced to the second qualifying round after defeating Mongolia.

“We will have to play well and fight to achieve our goal. We are up against national teams not the clubs. It is going to be a difficult challenge as we will face competitive matches during these qualifiers. It is important for players to understand the true level of the competition,” said Queiroz.

In the build up for the qualifiers as well as Asian Cup title defence early next year, Qatar played several matches against teams like Russia, Kenya and Iraq besides competing in the Gold Cup earlier this year.

The coach hoped the team's hardwork will pay off in their upcoming games.

“The experience of friendly matches has benefited us a lot as we have learned many lessons from these games. We must improve our offensive capabilities and pay attention and focus on scoring goals so that it becomes a habit for our players,” said Queiroz.



Afghanistan coach Ashley Westwood

With ticket sales for the match receiving a good response, the 70-year-old said he was expecting enormous backing from home fans against Afghanistan in the 45000 plus capacity venue.

“Our fans are our first motivation and we are looking forward to a huge support from them as they are our 12th man. Their backing will inspire us to achieve win,” said Queiroz.

Qatar captain Hassan Al Haydos said the team was looking to give a top quality performance in their first qualifying match.

“Our preparation was good during the training camp and we are ready for the match. Our World Cup will begin tomorrow and we will give our best to make our fans happy,” he said.

Afghanistan coach Ashley Westwood was aware of the challenge his team faces against Qatar but he warned his team is capable of pulling off a win.

“We are looking forward to face Qatar in a positive manner in front of their home fans. The players have the potential to put up a good show and we will give everything in the match to get the positive result,” he said.

The other Group A match between hosts Kuwait and India will be played at the Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium.