My Glory Claims Rowdat Rashid Cup, Ernest Aldrich Seals Doha Cup Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: My Glory clinched the Rowdat Rashid Cup while Ernest Aldrich claimed the Doha Cup title to seal top honours at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) Seventh Al Rayyan Meeting.

The Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday witnessed a busy day with 11 races decided including the two feature races.

My Glory culminated the day's action, producing a fine performance to win the Rowdat Rashid Cup for 3YO+ Thoroughbreds. The Eng. Hassan Ali A M Alabdulmalik-owned and Debbie Mountain-trained colt picked up impressively in the closing stages to win the 1200m contest, completing a double at his second time of asking this season, under Alberto Sanna who had his name on the scoreboard for the third time last evening.

Falling half a length short of My Glory was Al Thumama Racing-owned X Force, which had Faleh Bughanaim in the saddle. Gassim Ghazali-trained Mystical Music under Marco Casamento was third in the last feature of the day.



Ernest Aldrich races to Doha Cup triumph under Soufiane Saadi.

Earlier, Ernest Aldrich picked up where he left off last season, winning the Doha Cup in the colours of Abdulatif Hussain M Z Al Emadi. The Bader Al Balushi-trained seven-year-old managed to hold on for victory in the 1700m Conditions for 3YO+ Thoroughbreds, edging Toromona by a neck, completing a treble in the evening for jockey Soufiane Saadi.

Hamad Al Jehani-trained Toromona was ridden by Jefferson Smith, while Tomas Lukasek piloted Rashid Al Jehani-trained Hessdalen to third place in yesterday's first feature race.

The 10-race card Eighth Al Rayyan Meeting today will also witness two feature races - Thoroughbred Guineas and the Barzan Cup – with each race carrying a total prize money of QR350,000.