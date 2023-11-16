Qatar Drag Race Championship Season Kicks Off Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The revving engines and the smell of burning rubber signal the much-anticipated start of the Qatar Drag Race Championship's new season 2023/2024.

Qatar Racing Club, under the esteemed patronage of H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, the club's chairman, is all set to host the first qualifying sessions at its renowned drag strip this evening.

Yesterday marked an open track day, allowing racers to test their cars and bikes, evaluating their readiness for the upcoming championship. The meticulous preparation of the track began early last month, following the directives of Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani, the director of Qatar Racing Club.



This world-class racing track, considered among the best globally, underwent maintenance to ensure it meets international standards. Known for hosting competitions that have seen the setting of numerous records in drag racing, the track is now primed to showcase the thrilling battles of the new season.

The schedule for the first round kicks off today with registration and technical inspection starting at 3:30pm. The first qualifying run for all categories will commence at 5:00pm, followed by the second run at 7:00pm.

Elimination competitions for the (ET) categories for both cars and bikes will follow, setting the stage for an adrenaline-fuelled competition.

Tomorrow, technical inspection reopens for those unable to attend today except ET classes, beginning at 3:30pm and continuing until 5:00pm. The third and final qualifying run starts at 5:00pm, leading to the elimination competitions at 7:00pm. The knockout format will determine the finalists in each category, ultimately crowning the top three winners track is also scheduled to open its doors on Saturday for fans of roller races in a competitive evening that marks the first of its kind this year for this type of racing.

Registration will begin at 4:00pm, and the track will officially open at 6:00pm.

This season will see competitors vying for victory in 14 categories, with 11 dedicated to cars and three to bikes. The championship comprises four rounds, with the first beginning today. The second round is slated for the end of this month, followed by the third and fourth rounds scheduled for next year, with the first in February and the final round in mid-March.