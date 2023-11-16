Qatar, Canada Officials Discuss Gaza Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammad Al Ansari met Canada's Representative on Hostages Issues H E Julie Sunday, who is visiting the country, yesterday. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries and the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Dr. Al Ansari stressed the continued efforts of Qatar to mediate the release of hostages, noting that the continued bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the strip and complicates the efforts being made. The Canadian representative expressed her country's thanks to Qatar for its mediation efforts to release the hostages and evacuate Canadian citizens from Gaza.