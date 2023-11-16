UN Chief Lauds GCC Countries' Role On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani (third right) participated in a meeting of UN Secretary-General H E Antonio Guterres with Ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in New York. During the meeting, they discussed the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing Israeli attacks. The UN chief praised the active role of the GCC countries in delivering relief aid and their efforts to provide protection for the civilians in Gaza.