NHRC Chair Inaugurates Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah inaugurated NHRC's Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidaa Park, in addition to the exhibitions“Human Rights in Islamic Culture” and“Human Rights and Football.”

The committee's pavilion aims to spread awareness of human rights in general, emphasize a better and more sustainable future, and raise awareness of the need to address global challenges such as climate change and environmental degradation. The inauguration of the NHRC's pavilion coincides with the activities of Qatari Human Rights Day and the 21st anniversary of the founding of the committee to emphasize the right to enjoy a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

In her speech on this occasion, Al Attiyah said that the opening of the committees pavilion alongside the two exhibitions, and the awareness and educational activities that the committee will organize within the work of Expo 2023 Doha, are in line with the objectives of the exhibition, which cannot be separated in any way from human rights, rather, it is at the core of human rights, noting that Doha hosted the World Expo, which was organized for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region.

She added that hosting this event affirms that transforming the desert into green land has become possible, while it previously constituted a major challenge, which contributes to finding solutions to global challenges related to water, energy and food shortages, and climate change.

Al Attiyah stressed that the committees pavilion, which displays several publications, receives visitors and delegations of varying age groups, including children, women, people with disabilities, and the elderly, will contribute to spreading the culture of human rights in society, work to consolidate sustainable development, and make young people aware of their rights and duties towards future generations.

She noted the studies and publications related to the right to the environment that were prepared by the committees experts, the most prominent of which is“Protecting the Right to a Healthy Environment in the State of Qatar”, which comes at a time when the world is exposed to many environmental threats and challenges that affect human rights.

It emphasizes the link between environmental issues and respect and protection of human rights. It also explains the nature of the standards and principles governing the right to the environment, approaches to achieving its protection from a human rights perspective, and the position of this right in relation to relevant international documents and agreements.