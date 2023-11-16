Ooredoo Qatar Offers 15-Day Free Calls To Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As a small initiative towards helping to stay connected with loved ones in Gaza, Ooredoo has announced that calls to Palestine will be free for the next 15 days.

The offer is valid from November 15 to November 30, 2023.

"Stay united and connected with loved ones in Gaza. Free calls to Palestine (+970) till November 30, 2023," said Ooredoo on its social media.

It further added that this is their way of helping its customers during difficult times that the country is facing.

Israeli occupation continues its intense and unprecedented aggression in the Gaza Strip for the 41st day, leaving thousands of martyrs and wounded, most of them children, women, and elderly, while hundreds are still under the rubble and have not been recovered due to the dangerous field conditions. This is amid a severe siege on the Gaza Strip, that cut off electricity and water and prevented the entry of medicines, foodstuffs, and vital aid, which increases the complexity and danger of the humanitarian situation on the lives of civilians.