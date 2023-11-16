Rain Falls Across Qatar, More Predicted For Friday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Various regions in the country received rain today, November 16, including Doha, which was accompanied by thunder.

Qatar Meteorology Department warned of sudden strong wind and thundery rain.

A number of readers shared with The Peninsula, some footage capturing the rains felt across several parts of the country.

This weather condition is forecasted to prevail until tomorrow, November 17, as per a recent forecast made by the weather department. The country is expected to be affected by a cold front, with partly cloudy to cloudy weather and chances of rain in moderate to heavy intensity.

It further warned that sudden strong winds may cause the dust to rise leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility.

The Department also urged motorists to take precautions during this period and adhere to safety tips on the road including; moving between tracks slowly, reducing speed, turning on headlights, keeping a safe distance, staying away from any distractions such as mobile phones, and avoiding submerged roads.