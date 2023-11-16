Qatar, S Africa Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Minister of Defense and Military Veterans of South Africa H E Thandi Modise and her delegation, during the current state visit of President of South Africa H E Cyril Ramaphosa to the country. During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest and cooperation between the two sides and ways to strengthen and develop them. Several senior officials and officers from both sides attended the meeting.
