Meeting Reviews Progress On GCC Railways Project

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport has participated in the 25th Meeting of the GCC Undersecretaries of Ministries of Transport, held in Muscat, Oman.

The Qatari delegation was headed by Hassan Al Hail, Adviser to the Minister of Transport. The meeting discussed the latest updates regarding the GCC Railways Authority, work progress on the GCC railway project and the scheduled date to carry out and operate the project.

The meeting also tackled several topics related to the land transportation strategy, the GCC uniform system for universal land transportation, and other topics relating to maritime transportation and ports.

