Qatar Wins Membership In UNESCO's Executive Board

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The State of Qatar won membership in the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the period 2023-2027 after receiving the highest percentage of votes in the Arab group during the elections that took place for the Board, on the sidelines of the Organizations 42nd session of the General Conference currently held in Paris from November 7-22.

The State of Qatar received 167 votes in the elections results for Electoral Group B, which were announced by UNESCO.

Through becoming a member in the Executive Board, the State of Qatar looks forward to supporting international and regional efforts to strengthen the role of the Organization in its fields of work and working to confront common global issues.

HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Paris Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani said that the nomination and victory of the State of Qatar in the Executive Board of UNESCO reflects its position towards enhancing international understanding and contributing to meeting the needs of all member states, in order to move forward in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Plan.

HE stressed in a press statement that this victory also reflects the confidence of the international community, represented by the member states of UNESCO, in the global standing of the State of Qatar when it comes to contributing to the promotion of education and culture as essential drivers of stability in the world and the Arab region in particular.

For his part, the Acting Secretary-General of the Qatar National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science Ali Abdulrazzaq Al Marafi pointed out that the State of Qatar's victory as a member of the Executive Board confirms its commitment to supporting UNESCO in implementing its programs and activities in various areas of its competencies.

HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UNESCO Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab noted the State of Qatar's affirmation of its full commitment to implementing the Organizations goals and intensifying joint efforts for multilateral action, especially in the current situation that the world is witnessing that call for enhancing international peace and security through education, culture and achieving Sustainable Development Goals through the Organizations work tasks.

He said that this victory reflects the position of the State of Qatar in the Executive Board, in terms of decision-making in UNESCO, which is one of the most important United Nations agencies.

It is worth noting that the election of member states to the Executive Board for a period of four years takes place within the work of the Organizations General Conference.

The Executive Board works through five committees and sub-bodies, namely the Programme and External Relations Commission, the Finance and Administrative Commission, the Special Committee, the Committee on Conventions and Recommendations, and the NGO-UNESCO Liaison Committee.

The Executive Board consists of 56 members, and is considered the basic pillar of UNESCO for decision-making and following up on the implementation mechanism of draft UN resolutions in the culture, education, social and human sciences, communication and information sectors.