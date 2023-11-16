South Africa To Take Israel To ICC Over Gaza War Crimes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA / The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa praised the role of the State of Qatar in mediating the crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He commended Qatar for defending the position supported by his country, centred on the two-state solution, with Palestine emerging as a fully recognised state alongside the continued existence of Israel.

This came during a press conference held by His Excellency in Doha, where he affirmed that both South Africa and Qatar condemn the ongoing events in Gaza.



He highlighted the transformation of Gaza into a detention camp where genocide is taking place, saying that South Africa declared its position of opposing the ongoing operation, especially as it is now targeting hospitals, where children, women, and scores of the wounded are dying and that preserving life is no longer a reality, that it is being completely ignored and set aside.

He said that, based on this, South Africa, along with many other countries globally, sees it fitting to refer the actions taken by the Israeli government entirely to the International Criminal Court.

“The events in Palestine, and the growing deaths of civilians, particularly children, grieves us all,” Ramaphosa stated, adding that while his visit is very significant, as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, it is also to share views on recent international developments.

“South Africa supports all efforts to secure an immediate and full ceasefire, with talks on a political solution to address the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for statehood,” he added.

Meanwhile, the South African leader praised the political relationship between Qatar and South Africa, adding that“we can do much more with each other in areas of trade, investment and economic development.”

Ramaphosa added that South Africa is keen to deepen bilateral relationship with Qatar and partner in sectors such as agro-processing, automotive, aquaculture, manufacturing, hydrocarbons, infrastructure, hospitality and tourism.

He noted that his country is Africa's most industrialised economy, with well-established companies and could be a basis that offers the opportunity to build and expand our economic relationship.

Ramaphosa said many of these companies are active in the Middle East and indeed Qatar, including Sasol in the petro-chemical sector and iconic consumer brands such as Nandos and Ocean Basket.

“South African has well developed manufacturing and services sectors. South African agriculture and agro-processing companies are world class and we can support the Food Security Program of the State of Qatar. Beyond these, South Africa is developing its expertise in areas such as pharmaceuticals, the space industry and advanced manufacturing,” he added.

Ramaphosa said South Africa is developing greater market access across the world capitalising on existing free trade agreements with the European Union and the United Kingdom. He also mentioned that the African Continental Free Trade Area will be implemented soon, uniting 54 economies into a large tariff-free market intended to cover 1.3 billion consumers. Besides, South Africa also has access to the US market on preferential terms through the African Growth and Opportunities Act and preferential access to certain Latin American markets.

“The African continent has vast resources of critical minerals that will be used as the world embraces cleaner, greener growth. The demand for these minerals provides an opportunity to industrialise the South African and wider African economies. There are opportunities now for partnerships in renewable energy storage technologies, such as battery-manufacturing for energy grid systems and electric vehicles,” Ramaphosa said. He stressed that with Qatar's experience, technology and capital in the petrochemicals, natural gas and energy infrastructure, South Africa is looking to companies from Qatar partnering with South Africa as we implement our just energy transition.

The country is also embarking on far-ranging economic reforms that provide opportunities for partnerships between foreign investors and domestic firms in South Africa. He said the energy market is being restructured and the public electricity utility, Eskom, which faced severe challenges, has improved maintenance of its generation fleet and has received debt relief from the State to strengthen its financial position.

On transportation, he said South Africa's requires an efficient transport logistics system to move goods between the main industrial heartland and port cities and to act as the hub for moving products from and to other African countries. Ramaphosa noted the South African government is now working closely with the private sector to use the wider pool of skills available to improve the logistics system.

“Qatar is currently under-represented in the South African market, compared to other GCC countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Expansion in our market will expose your firms to a fast-growing region of the world.

“With direct flights by Qatar Airways to South Africa we must increase people to people contact, tourism, trade and investment. South Africa is ready to build partnerships for faster, sustainable and inclusive growth,” Ramaphosa added.