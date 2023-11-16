Australian Health Workers Call For Immediate Ceasefire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

A petition signed by almost 40,000 Australian health workers calling for an“immediate humanitarian ceasefire” has been delivered to the Australian Parliament House in Canberra.

The petition urged Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong“to address the humanitarian disaster in Gaza”.

“We cannot stand by silently and allow this to continue,” the petition said.“To do so would betray our medical ethical principles.”