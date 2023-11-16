Qatar, Italy Discuss Cooperation In Areas Of Transportation, Ports And Civil Aviation

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met Italian Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport H E Edoardo Rixi, via video conference, yesterday. The two discussed bilateral cooperation in the areas of transportation, ports, and civil aviation, and ways to enhance them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.