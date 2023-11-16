Turkey’s stocks increase by 0.12 percent on Thursday

(MENAFN) At the commencement of Thursday's trading session, Turkey’s benchmark stock index initiated at 7,675.35 points, registering a modest uptick of 0.12 percent, equivalent to 9.48 points, compared to the closing figures from the preceding day.



In the previous trading day, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index wrapped up at 7,665.87 points, experiencing a marginal dip of 0.07 percent. The daily trading volume on that day amounted to 76 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to USD2.63 billion.



As of 9:55 a.m. local time (0655 GMT) on Thursday, the exchange rate for the US dollar against the Turkish lira stood at 28.6890. Simultaneously, the euro/lira rate was recorded at 31.0976, and the British pound was valued at 35.5667 liras.



In the realm of commodities, Brent crude oil was listed at approximately USD80.88 per barrel. Concurrently, the market reflected an ounce of gold with a price tag of USD1,969.40. These financial indicators collectively offer a snapshot of the economic landscape on this particular trading day, encapsulating key elements such as stock performance, currency exchange rates, and commodity prices.

