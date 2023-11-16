UNICEF Chief In Gaza Visit, Bears Witness To Grave Violations Against Children

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





GAZA CITY – Grave violations against children, including killing, maiming and abductions, are taking place in the Gaza Strip, according to the executive director on the UN Children's Fund, UNICEF.

Catherine Russell visited Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis

in the south of the besieged enclave on Wednesday, said:

“Today I

visited

the Gaza Strip to meet

with

children, their families

and

UNICEF

staff.

What I saw and heard was

devastating. They have endured repeated bombardment, loss and displacement.

Inside the Strip, there is nowhere safe for Gaza's one million children to turn.



The parties to the conflict are

committing

grave violations against children; these include killing,

maiming, abductions, attacks on schools and hospitals, and the denial of humanitarian access – all of which UNICEF condemns.



In Gaza, more than 4,600 children have reportedly been killed, with nearly 9,000 reportedly injured.

Graves of rubble

Many children are missing and believed buried under the rubble of collapsed

buildings and homes, the tragic result of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas.

Meanwhile,

newborn

babies who require specialized care

have died

in one of Gaza's hospitals as power and medical supplies run out, and violence continues with indiscriminate effect.

At the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, I met with patients and displaced families seeking shelter and safety. A 16-year-old girl told me from her hospital bed that her neighborhood had been bombed. She survived but doctors say she will never be able to walk again.

In the hospital's neonatal ward, tiny babies were clinging to life in incubators, as doctors worried how they could keep the machines running without fuel.

During my

time in Gaza, I

also met with UNICEF staff who are continuing to deliver for children amidst the danger and devastation.

They

shared

their own heartbreaking

stories

with me

of the

impact of the war on their

children,

of

family

members killed,

and

of

how they

have been

displaced many times over.

Many people, including our staff and their families, are now living in overcrowded shelters with very little water, food or decent sanitation – conditions which could lead to disease outbreaks.

Overwhelming risks

The risk to humanitarian actors inside Gaza cannot be overstated.

More than 100

UNRWA

staff have

been killed

since October.

UNICEF and our partners are

doing

everything

we can, including bringing in desperately needed humanitarian supplies.

But diesel fuel has practically run out, causing some hospitals and health centers to stop functioning. Without fuel, desalination plants cannot produce drinking water and humanitarian supplies cannot be distributed.



The intermittent opening of Gaza's border crossings to shipments of humanitarian supplies is insufficient to meet the skyrocketing needs. And with winter around the corner, the need for fuel could become even more acute. When I left Gaza today, the rain was pounding down, adding to the misery.

Protect and assist

I am here to do whatever I can to advocate for the protection of children. I once again call on all parties to ensure that children are protected and assisted, as per international humanitarian law. Only the parties to the conflict can truly stop this horror.

I also call on the parties to implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, to safely release all abducted and detained children, and to ensure that humanitarian actors have safe, sustained and unimpeded access to reach those in need with the full range of lifesaving services and supplies.”