American Water Charitable Foundation Awards $500,000 Through Workforce Readiness And STEM Education Grant Programs

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





Recipients include 30 nonprofit organizations across American Water's national footprint

CAMDEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Water Charitable Foundation , a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today it awarded a combined total of $500,000 to 30 organizations in 10 states across the U.S., supporting communities served by American Water through the 2023 Workforce Readiness and STEM Education Grant Programs.

























“The American Water Charitable Foundation is thrilled to partner with organizations to offer inclusive programs that prioritize career preparedness, STEM education, and related initiatives,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation.“The Workforce Readiness and STEM Education Grant Programs provide opportunities to train and develop key skills for future leaders throughout American Water's national footprint.”

The Workforce Readiness and STEM Education grants are part of the Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. The total award of $500,000 will support high-impact projects and initiatives that further American Water's commitment to support ESG, as well as inclusion, diversity and equity.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation's support will further our efforts to prepare neurodiverse young adults for a life of greater independence and fulfillment. Assisting young autistic adults gain job skills through social enterprise is a critical component of the services we provide,” said Meristem's Executive Director, Erin Schirm.“We are grateful to the American Water Charitable Foundation and California American Water for their support and dedication to inclusion, diversity, equity and the local community.”

Grant recipients positively impact local communities and directly align with American Water's regulated state subsidiaries in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Regional events to celebrate local efforts are being coordinated and will be announced at a later date.

The 2023 Workforce Readiness and STEM Education grant recipients are:



Meristem

Generation Steam

Museum Foundation of Pacific Grove

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois

Lansdowne Up

Sun Foundation

Girls Incorporated of Wayne County

Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation

Community Action Council

Explorium of Lexington

Stl Youth Jobs

Boys and Girls Club of Joplin Missouri

Hispanic Family Center Southern NJ

Girls Inc of Greater Philadelphia & Southern NJ

Hopeworks N Camden

Raritan Headwaters Association

Main Line Chamber Foundation

Chester County Futures Inc.

Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation Inc.

Coatesville Youth Initiative

Junior Achievement of South Central Pennsylvania

Skills In Scranton Business Education Partnership

Berks Latino Workforce Development Corporation

Berks Nature

Teach For America

Project Return Inc.

Northern Neck Food Bank Inc.

Mission West Virginia

WVMA (West Virginia Manufactures Assoc.) Educational Fund Communities In Schools of West Virginia Inc.

Due to the volume of grant applications received, each application was evaluated on a competitive basis, funding programs with a strong impacts and measurable outcomes that align with the Foundation's funding priorities.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation here .

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater and join American Water on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formally Twitter) and Instagram .

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook .

Contacts

Media



Alicia Barbieri



Director, Communications & External Affairs



American Water



(856) 676-8103





