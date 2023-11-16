ABC Supply Acquires JS Wilson

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

1stWEST M&A Served as JS Wilson's Advisor in the Successful Transaction

EVERGREEN, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MA -1stWEST Mergers and Acquisitions , the leading investment bank and M&A advisory in the building material sector, announced today that its client, JS Wilson, has been acquired by ABC Supply Co., Inc. 1stWEST M&A served as the JS Wilson's advisor in the successful transaction.





John S. Wilson was founded in 1881 and it is located in West Friendship, Maryland, where it has operated a full-service lumberyard for many years. The family-owned Company, which is now part of ABC Supply, had been owned by the O'Donnell brothers, Hugh, Jim, and Craig. (Link to the ABC Supply announcement here .)

“Our team at 1stWEST M&A was delighted to work with the O'Donnells, as we helped to manage the acquisition of JS Wilson by ABC Supply,” said John D. Wagner, a Managing Director at 1stWEST M&A.“ABC Supply has acquired a formidable company that has a sterling reputation for customer service, in a location that is well-situated to bolster ABC Supply's presence in the region.”

About 1stWEST M&A

1stWEST Mergers & Acquisitions is a full service, international investment banking and advisory firm that is focused on the lower middle-market of companies, where it has transacted more than $1.3 billion in deal values. The firm has built a unique business solutions platform of assisting owners and shareholders in selling their companies, acquiring other businesses, and raising growth capital. With Managing Directors in the US, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, 1stWEST M&A is uniquely positioned to serve its clients around the globe. Learn more:

