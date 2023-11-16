Venezuela – South Africa Agree To Strengthen Strategic Relations

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





VENEZUELA / SOUTH AFRICA, (TV BRICS) – Venezuela and South Africa have agreed to strengthen strategic relations for mutual benefit in the face of international economic and political challenges.

This became known after the meeting of Venezuelan foreign minister Yvan Gil with the second deputy-general secretary of the South African Communist Party, Solly Mapaila, as reported by Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS.

Mapaila proposed that presidents Nicolas Maduro and Cyril Ramaphosa meet to conclude a political agreement based on complementarity, especially in the field of hydrocarbons, which would favour the establishment of a new world order, Hil said on his social networks.

The senior diplomat briefed the guest on efforts to revitalise the national oil industry. He also extended an invitation to South African companies to invest in Venezuelan oil ventures.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of agreements between the central banks of the two countries within the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) framework.

The South African communist leader expressed his desire to reach concrete agreements with Venezuela before the South African presidential elections in May or June 2024.

He also expressed admiration for Venezuela's electoral system and wished success in the elections scheduled for the second half of next year.

The South African leader is a recognised political and social figure in his country.

The governments of Venezuela and South Africa established diplomatic relations on 3 December 1993 and have since signed 18 documents on cooperation in political, diplomatic, trade, energy, oil and gas, youth, education, security and communications.