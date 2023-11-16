ADATA: The Future Is Ours To Define

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





By TECO MIAMI

MIAMI, USA – Director General Chou, accompanied by Deputy Director Frank You and Vice Consul Alice Chu, visited ADATA Miami and attended a presentation about the company conducted by Managing Director, Brian Chang.

ADATA Technology is the world's second-largest manufacturer of DRAM memory and branded solid-state drives (SSD). The company holds more than 500 patents worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ADATA operates in 13 branches across the globe, employing approximately 2,100 individuals.

The visited branch, one of three in the US is primarily responsible for overseeing Latin American markets, excluding Mexico.

For the fourth consecutive year, ADATA has been recognized as“One of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia” by the leading human resources publication, HR Asia.

The company also received the title of“Best Workplace in Asia for 2022” from Great Place to Work®, a renowned authority on workplace culture. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Great Place to Work® lauds ADATA for prioritizing the well-being of its employees.

ADATA has diversified its business portfolio. It operates the“Taiwan Sports Lottery” and“XPG,” a brand that specializes in selling gaming peripherals. The products showcased during the branch visit featured the highly popular“living coral” color scheme in their design.

Director General Chou, joined by Managing Director Brian Chang (right), holding an XPG product.

Director General Chou had the opportunity to try on the headsets endorsed by XPG's product ambassador, Mera, offering firsthand experience into the world of Esports gaming.

For ADATA , innovation is more than expanding technology's boundaries – it is about redefining tomorrow.

“We invest in industries that are fundamental to propelling societal advancement and sustainable development. We believe that through memory, humans can build the future. With ambition, everyone can be legendary. With courage, vehicles drive us to a sustainable destination. With aspiration, light can broaden our vision.”