British Columbia To Secure Good Jobs, Strengthening Battery Manufacturing

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada – Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, was joined Tuesday by the premier of British Columbia, David Eby, and the Mayor of Maple Ridge, Dan Ruimy, to announce support for a major lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility in Maple Ridge, British Columbia.

“Across the battery supply chain – from mining and processing critical minerals, to manufacturing batteries and their components – Canada is attracting job-creating projects from around the world. By making Canada a global leader on batteries, we create middle-class jobs, grow our economy, and keep our air clean for generations to come,” said PMO media relations.

“The $1

billion new facility, constructed by leading battery company E-One Moli, will create up to 350 new jobs and secure over 100 existing positions. The facility, powered by British Columbia's clean energy supply, is expected to produce up to 135

million battery cells per year and become the largest factory in Canada for high-performance lithium-ion battery cells. This facility will bolster British Columbia's role in Canada's world-leading battery supply chain.”

As part of the federal government's strategy on securing key battery manufacturing facilities, the government of Canada will contribute up to $204.5

million to support the project, through the Strategic Innovation Fund's Net Zero Accelerator Initiative . The government of British Columbia will contribute $80

million to the construction of the facility.

Working together with provinces and territories to support landmark, job-creating clean technology projects secures middle-class jobs for decades to come, builds a strong, competitive economy, and helps keep our air clean.

“British Columbians have long been known for their innovation in the clean technology space. Today, as we secure a major clean battery manufacturing project in Maple Ridge, we build on that expertise to secure hundreds of middle-class jobs while fighting climate change. The world is looking to Canada. When we support projects like E-One Moli's new facility in Maple Ridge, we bolster Canada's role as a global clean tech leader, we create good jobs, and we help keep our air clean,” said Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.