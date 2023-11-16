Japanese exports see slower growth rate in October

(MENAFN) In October, Japan's exports experienced a slower growth rate, increasing by 1.6 percent year-on-year to reach 9.2 trillion yen (USD60.5 billion), as indicated by data released on Thursday. The notable contributors to the rise in overseas shipments were the export of cars and ships, according to information provided by the Finance Ministry.



This growth figure represented a deceleration from the 4.3 percent annualized increase observed in September, during which Japan achieved a record high in exports at 9.2 trillion yen (USD61 billion).



Conversely, Japan's imports declined for the seventh consecutive month, registering a year-on-year decrease of 12.5 percent and reaching 9.8 trillion yen (USD64 billion). This decline was largely attributed to the reduced cost of energy-related purchases.



As a result, Japan's trade deficit exhibited a significant contraction, shrinking by 70 percent compared to the same period last year, amounting to 662.6 billion yen (USD4.4 billion) in October. This marked a substantial improvement from the trade gap of 2.4 billion yen (over USD400 million) recorded in September.

