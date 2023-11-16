“Hayya” Application Receives Gold Award At MENA Digital Awards

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Doha - Asdaf News:\r

\r

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) created the \"Hayya to Qatar 2022\" mobile application, which was instrumental in making Qatar a successful host nation for the FIFA World Cup in 2022 took home the gold award for best mobile application at the MENA Digital Awards 2022.\r

\r

About 3.4 million fans, including 1.4 million who travelled from outside Qatar to see the tournament's matches, had access to a digital platform thanks to the program, where the application allowed fans to enter the Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums.\r

\r

It served as a resource for news to the major cultural and entertainment events, as well as events related to the World Cup in Qatar, helping fans with Qatar's tourism offerings.\r

\r

The app operated in tandem with the nation that hosted the competition's official website to give spectators a streamlined and cohesive online experience.

MENAFN16112023007116015312ID1107438908