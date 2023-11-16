Biden engages in diplomacy, economic discussions at APEC summit

(MENAFN) Following his recent meeting with the leader of China, President Joe Biden is actively engaging with CEOs and other Indo-Pacific leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The President aims to address concerns and risks faced by businesses amid global crises while reinforcing the commitment of the United States to foster economic ties in the region. During a welcome reception, Biden emphasized the importance of connection, cooperation, collective action, and common purpose in navigating challenges.



The summit provides a platform for the President to interact with world leaders, utilizing the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, an initiative that includes most APEC member economies and additional nations like India. The agenda includes a traditional "family photo" with APEC leaders, a working lunch, and a formal leaders' dinner. The United States has not hosted the APEC leaders' summit since 2011, with virtual meetings conducted in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden skipped the in-person summit in Bangkok last year, sending Vice President Kamala Harris in his place.



In his address during the welcome party, Biden highlighted the unique challenges of the present era, ranging from harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence to addressing urgent issues such as carbon emissions and climate change. The President posed critical questions about global action and cooperation in the face of these challenges, emphasizing the need for urgency in curbing emissions and building resilient supply chains.



On the summit's agenda, Biden is scheduled to engage with CEOs exploring new technologies and resilience concepts, reflecting the administration's focus on addressing a spectrum of challenges faced by businesses. The discussions are expected to encompass strategies for navigating technological advancements, climate concerns, and building more secure and resilient supply chains, particularly in the context of natural disasters and pandemics. The President's active participation in diplomatic and economic dialogues underscores the U.S. commitment to playing a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and addressing pressing global issues.

