Oil rates decline due to weak demand data in US, recession in China

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a decline on Thursday due to weak demand data in the US and growing concerns about signs of a recession in China impacting the country's oil consumption.



At 10:59 a.m. local time (0759 GMT), the international benchmark crude Brent was trading at USD80.78 per barrel, marking a 0.49 percent decrease from the closing price of USD81.18 per barrel in the previous trading session on Wednesday.



Simultaneously, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at USD75.83 per barrel, reflecting a 1.08 percent drop from Wednesday's close of USD76.66 per barrel.



The downward trend in both benchmarks persisted during early Asian trade, driven by indications of weakening oil demand in the two largest oil-consuming nations, the US and China.



The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US commercial crude oil inventories had risen by approximately 3.6 million barrels to reach 439.4 million barrels. This exceeded the American Petroleum Institute's forecast of a 1.3-million-barrel increase.



Adding to the concerns, a report released on Wednesday disclosed that the New York Fed manufacturing index for November reached its highest level since April, surpassing market expectations. The Empire State Manufacturing Index, which assesses overall business conditions in New York, rose by 13.7 points this month, climbing from -4.6 points in October to 9.1 points.



This figure exceeded forecasts, as the market had anticipated a reading of -2.8 points. Readings above zero indicate improving conditions, while those below zero signal worsening conditions.

