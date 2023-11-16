Israeli aircraft targets Ismail Haniyeh’s house in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Israeli military aircraft targeted the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of Hamas, located in the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.



An Israeli army declaration stated that the home was "used as terrorist infrastructure and often served as a meeting point for Hamas' senior leaders.”



The Israeli army has released footage showcasing the airstrike conducted on the residence of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who currently resides in Qatar.



As of now, there has been no official response from Hamas regarding the statement released by the Israeli army. Since the cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, Israel has initiated continuous air and ground offensives in the Gaza Strip.



The latest figures from Palestinian authorities indicate that at least 11,500 Palestinians, including approximately 7,900 women and children, have lost their lives, with over 29,800 others sustaining injuries. The Israeli offensive has also resulted in extensive damage and destruction to numerous buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches.

