ICJ receives 15 written comments regarding legal ramifications of Israel's policies in Gaza

(MENAFN) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) confirmed on Wednesday that it has formally received 15 written comments regarding the legal ramifications of Israel's policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.



According to a statement reported by a Palestinian news agency, 14 written comments were submitted by the October 25 deadline, originating from Jordan, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Qatar, Belize, Bangladesh, Palestine, the United States, Indonesia, Chile, the Arab League, Egypt, Algeria, Guatemala, as well as Namibia.



Additionally, the court accepted a late submission from Pakistan on November 2.



The ICJ's public hearings are scheduled to commence on February 19 in The Hague, Netherlands, where the court convenes. In December of the previous year, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution, with an 87-26 vote and 53 abstentions, seeking the world court's opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's unlawful occupation of Palestinian territories.



As per information from the Israeli non-governmental organization Peace Now, there are approximately 666,000 settlers residing in 145 settlements and 140 unauthorized outposts in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

