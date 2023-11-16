Leader of Israeli opposition calls upon Netanyahu to resign

(MENAFN) Yair Lapid, the leader of the Israeli opposition, has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down due to what he perceives as the government's mishandling of the conflict with Hamas.



"Netanyahu needs to go now during the fighting," Lapid reported to an Israeli news channel.



“This government isn’t functioning,” he stated. “We need change — Netanyahu cannot continue to be prime minister. We cannot allow ourselves to conduct a prolonged campaign with a prime minister that the public has no faith in."



Lapid emphasized that although his party, Yesh Atid, or There is Future, might work with the Likud Party to form a "national reconstruction government," and that "Netanyahu cannot lead it."



A recent survey indicates that 66 percent of Israelis are in favor of early elections following the conclusion of the Gaza conflict, which was triggered by a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



Since the onset of the conflict, Israel has sustained a continuous bombardment of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of at least 11,500 Palestinians, with over half of the casualties being women and children. Numerous structures, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also suffered varying degrees of damage or complete destruction.

