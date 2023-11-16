Fire breaks out in northern Chinese coal company building, claimng 26 lives

(MENAFN) A devastating fire broke out in a building belonging to the Yongju Coal Company in Lvliang city, northern Shanxi province, China, resulting in 26 fatalities and numerous injuries, as reported by state media. Local news outlet Fengmian News specified that the majority of the deceased were workers. Rescue operations successfully evacuated 70 individuals, with 63 others receiving medical attention at a hospital.



The fire, which started in the shower area of a structure housing offices and dormitories, was swiftly brought under control, according to state broadcaster CCTV. While the incident is under investigation, initial reports suggest the fire's origin in a coal company building raises concerns about safety measures within the facility.



China has experienced a history of coal mine accidents, though the government has been actively working to enhance safety standards. The province of Shanxi, where the tragic incident occurred, is a significant coal-producing region and a focal point in the national initiative to reduce the country's dependence on coal. The heartbreaking incident underscores the ongoing challenges associated with safety in the coal industry despite regulatory efforts.

