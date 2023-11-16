Jordan Ranks 56Th In Global Corruption Index

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) - Jordan ranked 56th out of 196 countries that were subject to the 2023 Global Corruption Index released by Global Risk Profile (GRP), according to a GRP report.The report stated that the results of the index depend on 11 sources for all data, which are the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the World Bank (WB), the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Transparency International, the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, the World Justice Project (WJP), the Financial Intelligence Unit at the Basel Institute for Governance, the International Budget Partnership, and the World Economic Forum.The corruption index is measured using four indicators; the first is the status of ratification of the main agreements, which accounts for 15% of the score and comes from the OECD and the UN. The second is the level of perceived public corruption, which accounts for 25.5% of the score and comes from the corruption index issued by Transparency International, the WB, and the WJP.The experience of corruption in both public and private sectors has a rate of 17%, and the source is a combination of Transparency International's global corruption scale, the barometer, the survey of institutions conducted by the WB and a selection of relevant officials. This indicator accounts for 42.5% of the score.