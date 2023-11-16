Jordan Partakes In Arab Human Rights Institutions Meeting With UN Commissioner

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk received in Geneva a delegation from the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions (ANNHRIs), with the participation of Jordan, represented by the Chairman of the National Center for Human Rights (NHCR), Samar al-Haj Hassan.According to a statement by the center on Thursday, the meeting tackled mechanisms for responding to developments in the aggression on the Gaza Strip, with network members stressing the importance of promoting and protecting human rights equally.The meeting comes at a time when millions in Gaza and other parts of the world face daunting challenges, and the urgent need for cooperation to end the violence and ensure unrestricted access to the affected areas, the statement added.The Arab delegation underlined that the primary purpose of establishing the United Nations is to achieve peace and justice, and defend human rights and that national human rights institutions work closely with the High Office for Human Rights to defend the universal and humanitarian principles of human rights, based on the international view of the High Commissioner for Human Rights as the human rights protector.The delegation, on behalf of the international human rights community, underscored the need for the office to carry out its tasks in this crisis more effectively, calling on the High Commissioner to take a firmer stance regarding human rights violations in the Gaza Strip.They called for putting pressure on international countries to stop the aggression against Gaza and the crimes committed by Israel against civilians, which constitute a blatant violation of all international human rights conventions and treaties, pointing out that statements and condemnations alone are not enough.Network members emphasized the necessity of cooperating with all concerned parties and exerting strong pressure on the part of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, based on its prominent role as a specialized agency within the United Nations to promote and protect human rights, with the aim of achieving an immediate cessation of aggression, holding Israeli perpetrators of war crimes accountable, and asserting the commitment of the existing Israeli occupation authority under international law.They called for integrated efforts to create safe corridors for the entry of relief agencies and their workers, an immediate cessation of grave violations in the West Bank, and cooperation in updating the list of companies involved in building illegal settlements, in accordance with the Human Rights Council resolution.The delegation pointed out the importance of paying attention to current Arab public opinion, which lives and is affected by the overpowering and painful conditions that the Palestinian people are suffering in Gaza due to inhumane Israeli practices.It also called on the international community and the High Commissioner for Human Rights to stop and condemn this collective punishment and forced displacement, which contradicts the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law.The delegation said that the Israeli aggression and the accompanying destruction, killing and displacement in Gaza is a clear violation of the provisions and purposes of the United Nations Charter, international legitimacy and the headquarters of the United Nations, pointing to the double standards in the application of standards by the international community, which countries call for to apply in Ukraine and completely ignore in Gaza.For his part, Turk explained that Arab concerns are consistent with the deep concern expressed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressing his appreciation for the vital work carried out by national human rights institutions and the ANNHRIs.He said that the UN system and member states had failed to deal with vital issues, especially the continued neglect of the Palestinians.He underscored that the situation requires an immediate cessation of violence, and granting the United Nations and other entities unrestricted access to conflict areas, indicating the importance of influencing public opinion through the media and platforms which can make a difference.Turk also underlined the importance of shared responsibility, saying that responsibility in this crisis transcends political borders and requires a united effort to quickly end the violence and advocate for the rights and well-being of all affected individuals.