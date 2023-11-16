Cambodia inaugurates largest Chinese-financed airport

(MENAFN) Cambodia officially inaugurated its newest and largest airport, the Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport, on Thursday. This Chinese-financed project is strategically located about 40 kilometers east of the famed Angkor Wat temple complex, a major tourist attraction in the northwestern province of Siem Reap. The airport covers 700 hectares of land, featuring a 3,600-meter-long runway, with the capacity to accommodate 7 million passengers annually. Future plans envision an expansion to handle 12 million passengers per year starting in 2040.



The airport commenced operations on October 16, with its first flight arriving from neighboring Thailand. The previous airport, replaced by this new facility, was situated approximately 5 kilometers from Angkor Wat. Prime Minister Hun Manet, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian, and other officials presided over the inauguration ceremony.



Hun Manet explained during the ceremony that the decision to construct a new airport was driven by concerns that the old airport's proximity to the Angkor temples was causing vibrations from passing flights that could potentially damage the historical structures. Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a crucial part of Cambodia's tourism sector, attracting millions of international visitors.



Tourism is a vital pillar of Cambodia's economy, and the country received around 3.5 million international tourists in the first eight months of 2023. Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, Cambodia welcomed approximately 6.6 million foreign visitors.



Hun Manet expressed optimism about the potential for the new airport to rejuvenate the tourism sector in Siem Reap province, hoping that 2024 would mark the beginning of its advancement and rebirth.



China holds significant influence in Cambodia, being its most important ally and benefactor. This influence is evident in various Chinese-funded projects, hotels, and casinos in the capital city, Phnom Penh, and across the country. Chinese state banks have played a key role in financing critical infrastructure projects such as airports and roads. Over 40 percent of Cambodia's USD10 billion foreign debt is owed to China, emphasizing the economic ties between the two nations.

MENAFN16112023000045015682ID1107438809