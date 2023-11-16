Saudi Arabia Supports Uzbekistan's WTO Accession

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia signed a protocol on the completion of bilateral negotiations on entering World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports.

Thus, Saudi Arabia has become the second state to have signed the final agreement on Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO, following Georgia.

The protocol was signed at the WTO General Headquarters in Geneva by Aziz Urunov, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan on WTO Issues, and the representatives of WTO.

Moreover, the Uzbek delegation, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the interdepartmental commission on work with WTO Jamshid Khodzhayev, will take part in the 7th meeting of the working group on Uzbekistan's membership in the World Trade Organization.

Meanwhile, a protocol was signed on the completion of bilateral negotiations on access to the market of goods and services between Georgia and Uzbekistan within the framework of accession to the WTO in April of 2023.

Uzbekistan applied for membership in the World Trade Organization right after its establishment in 1994. After the 3rd meeting of the working group in 2005, the process was suspended for 15 years, and only in 2020 the 4th meeting was held.