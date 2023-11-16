Saudi Arabia Supports Uzbekistan's WTO Accession

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Uzbekistan
and Saudi Arabia signed a protocol on the completion of bilateral
negotiations on entering World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports.
Thus, Saudi Arabia has become the second state to have signed
the final agreement on Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO, following
Georgia.
The protocol was signed at the WTO General Headquarters in
Geneva by Aziz Urunov, Special Representative of the President of
Uzbekistan on WTO Issues, and the representatives of WTO.
Moreover, the Uzbek delegation, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister
of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the interdepartmental commission on work
with WTO Jamshid Khodzhayev, will take part in the 7th meeting of
the working group on Uzbekistan's membership in the World Trade
Organization.
Meanwhile, a protocol was signed on the completion of bilateral
negotiations on access to the market of goods and services between
Georgia and Uzbekistan within the framework of accession to the WTO
in April of 2023.
Uzbekistan applied for membership in the World Trade
Organization right after its establishment in 1994. After the 3rd
meeting of the working group in 2005, the process was suspended for
15 years, and only in 2020 the 4th meeting was held.
