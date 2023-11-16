US Undermining Transportation Security Efforts Of Regional Countries - Azerbaijani MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The US, as a
non-regional country, through its actions and statements is
undermining the transportation security efforts of the regional
countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in
response to biased remarks made by US Assistant Secretary of State
James O'Brien at the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Subcommittee
on Europe hearing, Trend reports.
"The one-sided and biased remarks made by U.S. Assistant
Secretary of State James O'Brien at the House Foreign Affairs
Committee, Subcommittee on Europe hearing on November 15, 2023, are
counterproductive, baseless, and unacceptable," the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs stated. "We regard the hearings and delivered
remarks as a blow to bilateral and multilateral Azerbaijan-US
relations." The baseless accusations leveled against Azerbaijan are
useless and jeopardize regional peace and security."
"While touching upon the latest situation in the region and
circumstances that led to the 19-20 September counter-terrorism
measures by Azerbaijan, the State Department representative ignored
to mention the major challenge that led to such an action by
Azerbaijan, namely the illegal stationing of more than 10,000
Armenian armed forces in contravention of the norms and principles
of international law and the Tripartite Statement of November 10,
2020," the ministry pointed out. "Furthermore, the Azerbaijani side
has repeatedly stated in all the meetings, including with the U.S.
side, that the mentioned forces are a source of threat in the
region and urged an immediate withdrawal of these forces."
"Moreover, the U.S. side, while mentioning the importance of
taking forward the peace process, forgets to mention that for more
than two months, Armenia has not been responding to Azerbaijan's
proposals on the peace agreement, thus delaying the process," the
ministry also said. "Despite the fact that it was Azerbaijan that
initiated the peace process with basic principles and the necessity
of signing the peace agreement, including the need for demarcation
and delimitation of borders and opening up communication lines, the
Assistant Secretary of State refrained from noting that the efforts
in these areas were undermined and derailed by Armenia for the last
three years. In contrast to Armenia, Azerbaijan has always
respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia;
that was also confirmed in the Prague meeting on October 6,
2022."
"Azerbaijan has been dedicated to international law and the
peace process not only after the 2020 44-Day War, but also
throughout over 30 years of occupation of its lands. On the
contrary, the US side, as mediator, has never pushed Armenia, as
aggressor and destabilizing source in the area, to act in
accordance with international law and withdraw from Azerbaijani
territories and terminate occupation, which places responsibility
on the US side as well," the ministry stated. "Additionally, it was
also the responsibility of the US side that it did not prevent a
double-standard approach, while being on the side of the separatist
regime, was the only country to officially fund this regime, and
facilitated their representative visits and meetings with US
officials on a regular basis."
"The United States, as a non-regional country, through its
actions and statements, is undermining the transportation security
efforts of the regional countries. It is well known to the U.S.
side that Armenia has not fulfilled its obligations arising from
paragraph 9 of the 2020 Tripartite Statement, which led Azerbaijan
to decide to build alternative roads," the ministry mentioned. "It
is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan to agree with neighboring
countries on how to build communication lines; that also includes
an agreement with Iran related to a route to its Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic. Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan also
reconfirms the priority of the“3+2” format
(Azerbaijan-Armenia-Türkiye-Russia-Iran) for the security of the
region. Therefore, any comments that undermine these efforts are
inappropriate."
"Regarding James O'Brien's views on the waiver to the 907
Section, it appears that the US side is repeating the same mistake
it made in 1992, when Azerbaijan was sanctioned with this amendment
despite being a state that endured invasion and occupation. It was
also the US side that decided to waive the 907 Section in 2001,
when Azerbaijan joined US counter-terrorism operations around the
world in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks," the ministry said. "It
was Azerbaijan that helped the US side by opening up its airspace
routes, Northern Distribution Network, and logistics capabilities."
Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to fight alongside the
United States in Afghanistan. Azerbaijan was likewise the last
partner country to withdraw from Afghanistan."
"Therefore, it turns out that the U.S. side has always
considered the support of Azerbaijan as occasional, while it should
be reminded that history has always repeated itself. Such an
indifferent action by the U.S. side not to waive the 907 Section is
an ill-disposed step towards Azerbaijan," the ministry
explained.
"Additionally, the remarks that“Azerbaijan's use of force
eroded trust and raised doubts regarding Baku's commitment to a
comprehensive peace with Armenia” have no value bearing in mind
that it was Azerbaijan who was the victim of aggression and use of
force for almost 30 years. Azerbaijan once again underlines that,
in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter, it had the legitimate
right to use force to defend its sovereignty and territorial
integrity," the ministry emphasized.
"Concerning the statement that the U.S. side has cancelled
high-level bilateral meetings and engagements, which were initiated
by the U.S. side with Azerbaijan, and“there cannot be“business as
usual” in our bilateral relationship,” it should be noted that the
relations could not be one-sided," the ministry further noted.
"Consequently, the same approach will be applied equally by
Azerbaijan. In these circumstances, we consider the possibility of
high-level visits from the United States to Azerbaijan
inappropriate as well."
"Moreover, such a unilateral approach by the United States could
lead to the loss of the mediation role of the United States. Under
these circumstances, it is important to note that we do not
consider it possible to hold the proposed meeting on the level of
the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on
November 20, 2023," the ministry said.
"International law norms and principles have always been a
priority for Azerbaijan in its foreign policy. Azerbaijan will
always act in line with its international obligations. At the same
time, Azerbaijan will resolutely and adequately address all the
negative steps against its national interest," added the
ministry.
