Iraq Officially Joins EBRD, Becoming 74Th Shareholder

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Iraq has
officially joined the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD), becoming the 74th shareholder, Trend reports via the
Bank.
The request for membership, submitted by Iraq in April 2018, was
approved by the Board of Governors in October 2020, marking the
completion of the shareholder process.
As a shareholder, Iraq has the opportunity to apply as a
recipient economy, enabling access to the EBRD's financial
resources and policy support. Any such request would undergo a
separate review process by shareholders.
During this year's EBRD Annual Meeting in Samarkand, the Board
of Governors sanctioned an amendment to the Bank's Agreement,
permitting the expansion of operations to Iraq. Once this amendment
takes effect, the Bank will be able to consider Iraq's request to
become a country of operation.
Iraq has also been incorporated into the Bank's southern and
eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region at the Governors' Resolution
in Samarkand, aligning with the country's significant economic ties
to the region.
Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the EBRD, expressed delight at
Iraq's membership, emphasizing the Bank's commitment to engaging
with the country. Renaud-Basso looks forward to initiating
collaborative efforts to contribute to Iraq's economic
development.
The EBRD initially entered the SEMED region in 2012, commencing
operations in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Tunisia. Subsequently, in
2017, activities were extended to Lebanon and the West Bank and
Gaza. Presently, the EBRD boasts 72 national shareholders in
addition to the European Union and the European Investment
Bank.
MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107438797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.