Biden-Xi Talks Will Not Change Beijing's Position On 'Ukraine Crisis' Chinese Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco will not change Beijing's position on long-term international and regional crises, including China's position on the "Ukraine crisis."

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said this at a press conference on Thursday, November 16, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The diplomat remarked that during the negotiations, the Chinese and U.S. leaders exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern, including the "Ukraine crisis" and the "Palestinian-Israeli conflict."

"China's position on both issues is clear and consistent. We stand on the side of equity and justice and remain committed to promoting talks for peace and de-escalation," Mao said.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year, China has adopted a neutral position, which consists in not providing military aid to the warring parties.

At the same time, the Chinese leader avoids contact with his Ukrainian counterpart. During the war, Xi spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone only once, whereas he met with Putin twice and held about a dozen phone and video talks with him.

Beijing also continues to deepen and expand relations with Moscow, having rapidly increased trade and economic cooperation with the aggressor country to record levels over the past year, actively expanding military exchanges and developing cooperation in other fields.