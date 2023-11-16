Zelensky On Grain For Africa: Ukrainian Military Starts Restoring Order In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After restoring the grain corridor by land, Ukraine can provide African countries with sufficient grain and is already restoring order in the Black Sea.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with journalists from 11 African countries, the press service of the head of state reports.

Zelensky told reporters that Ukraine transported 4 million tons of grain during the first month of operation of the parallel grain corridor that runs overland through Romania and Bulgaria.

"Indeed, it took a little longer, there are difficulties, but we have reached the same volume," the President stated.

He emphasized that Ukraine is ready to supply the same amount of grain to African countries as it did during the operation of the maritime grain corridor.

Ukraine exports of cereals, legumes stand at almost 11M tons

In this regard, the President noted that Russia had failed to block the supply of Ukrainian grain, as Ukraine had quickly built a parallel grain corridor.

"We have built several parallel railroad routes and now we have the Romanian direction. Therefore, I think we will be able to provide African countries with enough grain," Zelensky said.

The President also noted that the Ukrainian military had begun "to restore order in the Black Sea." Now there are fewer Russian ships attacking Ukrainian civilian space and civilian infrastructure.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the state unites partners around the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine and announced news about it.