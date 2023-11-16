Air Force Commander Shows Work Of Air Defense Forces In Southern, Western Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, has shown the destruction of Shahed one-way attack drones by units of the Air Commands South and West.

Oleshchuk published a respective video on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Both day and night! Around the clock! Thank you all for your work!" Oleshchuk wrote.

Video: Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Air Force commander

Ukrinform reported earlier that the Ukrainian Air Force had destroyed 16 Shahed UAVs out of 18 launched by Russia and intercepted a guided aerial missile overnight.

