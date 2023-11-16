               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Air Force Commander Shows Work Of Air Defense Forces In Southern, Western Ukraine


11/16/2023 7:29:20 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, has shown the destruction of Shahed one-way attack drones by units of the Air Commands South and West.

Oleshchuk published a respective video on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Both day and night! Around the clock! Thank you all for your work!" Oleshchuk wrote.

Video: Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Air Force commander

Ukrinform reported earlier that the Ukrainian Air Force had destroyed 16 Shahed UAVs out of 18 launched by Russia and intercepted a guided aerial missile overnight.

Read also: Zelensky, Trudeau discuss strengthening of Ukrainian air defenses

MENAFN16112023000193011044ID1107438793

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search