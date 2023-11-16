Electronic Database Presented At Baku Int'l Book Fair

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An electronic database "The Pearl of Garabagh-Shusha" has
been presented as part of the 9th Baku International Book Fair.
Director of Azerbaijan National Library, professor Karim Tahirov
recalled that 2022 was declared the Year of Shusha city and in 2023
Shusha was declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, Azernews reports.
He noted that in this regard, the staff of the national library
prepared an electronic database dedicated to Shusha.
The electronic database includes the following sections
"Official documents", "President Ilham Aliyev: Dear Shusha, you are
free!", "Chronology of the main historical events of the Garabagh's
crown Shusha, "Historical monuments", "Administrative structure",
"Outstanding personalities", "Prominent personalities about the
pearl of Garabagh - Shusha", "Armenian vandalism in Shusha",
"Publications", "Photo Gallery", "Video Gallery".
The 9th Baku International Book Fair is co-organized by the
Culture Ministry with the support of the Caspian Event Organisers
to promote book reading in the country, establish new contacts, and
develop the book market in general.
The book fair provides a great opportunity for literary figures
to demonstrate and sell their printed products and to negotiate and
sign lucrative contracts with both local and foreign publishers and
authors, including national publishing and printing companies.
The event brings together Azerbaijani poets and writers, young
authors, and honorary guests.
A diverse program has been prepared by Turkiye, especially for
the 9th Baku International Book Fair.
Russia also holds a series of events in various formats in the
exhibition hall and in a number of cultural institutions with the
aim of presenting the book art and literary and cultural heritage
of the honorary guest country.
Over 30 foreign organizations from 11 countries, 109 local
publishing houses, as well as bookstores and cultural centers, are
taking part in the 9th Baku International Book Fair.
More than 220 events are being held within the book fair. Among
them are master classes for children and adults, book
presentations, autograph sessions, conferences, symposiums, hours
of reading, etc.
Within the book fair, Azerbaijani publishing houses offer 30–50
percent discounts on books.
