Azerbaijani Energy Ministry Reveals Volume Of Daily Oil Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In October 2023, daily oil production (including condensate) in
Azerbaijan amounted to 603 thousand barrels, including 489 thousand
barrels' crude oil and 114 thousand barrels' condensate, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.
It should be noted that within the OPEC plus cooperation,
Azerbaijan's commitment to cuts is 33 thousand barrels per day, and
the quota for daily crude oil production is 684 thousand barrels by
the end of 2023.
MENAFN16112023000195011045ID1107438790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.