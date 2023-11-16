Azerbaijani FM Responds To Unfounded Statements By US Assistant Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"The one-sided and biased remarks made by U.S. Assistant
Secretary of State James O'Brien at the House Foreign Affairs
Committee, Subcommittee on Europe hearing on November 15, 2023, are
counterproductive, baseless, and unacceptable," the statement of
the Foreign Ministry reads, Azernews reports.
We consider the hearings and delivered remarks a blow to
Azerbaijan-U.S. relations in bilateral and multilateral formats.
The groundless accusations voiced against Azerbaijan are irrelevant
and undermine peace and security in the region.
While touching upon the latest situation in the region and
circumstances that led to the 19-20 September counter-terrorism
measures by Azerbaijan, the State Department representative ignored
to mention the major challenge that led to such an action by
Azerbaijan, namely the illegal stationing of more than 10,000
Armenian armed forces in contravention of the norms and principles
of international law and the Tripartite Statement of November 10,
2020. Furthermore, the Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated in
all the meetings, including with the U.S. side, that the mentioned
forces are a source of threat in the region and urged an immediate
withdrawal of these forces.
Moreover, the U.S. side, while mentioning the importance of
taking forward the peace process, forgets to mention that for more
than two months, Armenia has not been responding to Azerbaijan's
proposals on the peace agreement, thus delaying the process.
Despite the fact that it was Azerbaijan that initiated the peace
process with basic principles and the necessity of signing the
peace agreement, including the need for demarcation/delimitation of
borders and opening up communication lines, the Assistant Secretary
of State refrained from noting that the efforts in these areas were
undermined and derailed by Armenia for the last three years.
Contrary to Armenia, Azerbaijan has always respected the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia, which was also
re-confirmed in the Prague meeting on October 6, 2022.
Azerbaijan, not only following the 2020 44-Day War but also for
almost 30 years of occupation of its lands, has been committed to
the norms and principles of international law and the peace
process. On the contrary, the U.S. side, being a mediator, has
never urged Armenia, as an aggressor and a destabilising source in
the region, to act in line with international law, withdraw from
the territories of Azerbaijan, and end the occupation, which lays a
responsibility on the U.S. side as well. Additionally, it was also
an accountability of the U.S. side that it has not prevented the
double-standard approach, while being a side supporting the
separatist regime, was the only country to officially fund this
regime and facilitated their representative visits and meetings
with the officials in the United States on a regular basis.
The United States, as a non-regional country, is, through its
actions and statements, undermining the transportation security
efforts of the regional countries. It is well known to the U.S.
side that Armenia has not fulfilled its obligations arising from
paragraph 9 of the 2020 Tripartite Statement, which led Azerbaijan
to decide to build alternative roads. It is the sovereign right of
Azerbaijan to agree with neighbouring countries on how to build a
communication line, which also includes an agreement with Iran
related to a route to its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan also reconfirms the priority
of the“3+2” format (Azerbaijan-Armenia-Türkiye-Russia-Iran) for
the security of the region. Therefore, any comments that undermine
these efforts are inappropriate.
With regard to remarks by James O'Brien about the waiver to the
907 Section, it seems that the U.S. side is again repeating the
same mistake it made in 1992, when Azerbaijan was sanctioned with
this amendment, despite being a state that faced aggression and
occupation. It was also the U.S. side that decided to waive the 907
Section in 2001 when Azerbaijan supported the U.S.
counter-terrorism efforts worldwide following the 9/11 attacks.
It was Azerbaijan that extended a helping hand to the U.S. side
by opening up its air space routes, the Northern Distribution
Network, and its logistics capabilities. It was Azerbaijan that was
among the first nations to fight shoulder to shoulder with the U.S.
side in Afghanistan. Azerbaijan was also the last partner nation to
leave Afghanistan. Therefore, it turns out that the U.S. side has
always considered the support of Azerbaijan as occasional, while it
should be remembered that history has always repeated itself. Such
an indifferent action by the U.S. side not to waive the 907 Section
is an ill-disposed step toward Azerbaijan.
Additionally, the remarks that“Azerbaijan's use of force eroded
trust and raised doubts regarding Baku's commitment to a
comprehensive peace with Armenia” have no value bearing in mind
that it was Azerbaijan who was the victim of aggression and use of
force for almost 30 years. Azerbaijan once again underlines that,
in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter, it had the legitimate
right to use force to defend its sovereignty and territorial
integrity.
Concerning the statement that the U.S. side has canceled
high-level bilateral meetings and engagements, which were initiated
by the U.S. side with Azerbaijan, and“there cannot be“business as
usual” in our bilateral relationship,” it should be noted that the
relations could not be one-sided. Consequently, the same approach
will be applied equally by Azerbaijan. In these circumstances, we
consider the possibility of high-level visits from the United
States to Azerbaijan inappropriate as well.
Moreover, such a unilateral approach by the United States could
lead to the loss of its mediation role. Under these circumstances,
it is important to note that we do not consider it possible to hold
the proposed meeting on the level of the Foreign Ministers of
Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on November 20, 2023.
International law norms and principles have always been a
priority for Azerbaijan in its foreign policy. Azerbaijan will
always act in line with its international obligations. At the same
time, Azerbaijan will resolutely and adequately address all the
negative steps against its national interests.
