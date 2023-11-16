Global markets react with doubt following Biden-Xi meeting falls short of breakthroughs

(MENAFN) Following a diplomatic meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, global markets displayed a mix of trends in Europe and Asia. The meeting, aimed at stabilizing the complex relationship between the world's two largest economies, yielded modest agreements on issues like combating illicit fentanyl and re-establishing military communications. However, substantial differences on economic competition and global security threats persisted.



The initial positive sentiment in markets took a hit when President Biden, in response to a question about trusting Xi, referred to him as a dictator, emphasizing the need for trust accompanied by verification. China's Foreign Ministry criticized Biden's remark as "extremely wrong" and "irresponsible political manipulation," adding to the market's caution.



Investor concerns extended beyond the geopolitical arena, with a focus on the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rate hikes amid efforts to curb inflation. Market uncertainty was also fueled by doubts about the assumption of a successful "soft landing" for the U.S. economy. Analysts, including Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management, expressed concerns that markets might be overestimating the likelihood of extensive Fed accommodation.



In European markets, Germany's DAX rose while the CAC 40 in Paris slipped, and Britain's FTSE 100 declined. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw minor declines. Asian markets showed varied performances, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite index experiencing losses, while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 and Seoul's Kospi had mixed results. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 sank. The global markets remained sensitive to geopolitical developments and central bank policies.

